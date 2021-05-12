Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director David Jessick sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BGFV traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $622.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGFV. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

