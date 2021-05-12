Insider Buying: Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Gary Souverein bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,757 shares in the company, valued at C$4,742,071.49.

Shares of TSE CHW traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 230,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455. The firm has a market cap of C$237.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. Chesswood Group Limited has a twelve month low of C$3.39 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a quick ratio of 44.26 and a current ratio of 46.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.19.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.