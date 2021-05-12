Insider Buying: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) CEO Purchases 5,850 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 361,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 339,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

