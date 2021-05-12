INO COIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $296,592.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.03 or 0.00009245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $906.06 million and $296,592.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00084425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.35 or 0.01065884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00070376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00111405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061471 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.