Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Brian Watt Sells 7,112 Shares

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IOSP opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King increased their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

