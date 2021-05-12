Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Set at C$28.00 by Raymond James

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) has been given a C$28.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.25.

TSE:INE traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.04.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$167.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

