InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $95.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on INMD. UBS Group raised their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $92.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

