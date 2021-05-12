InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.83% from the company’s current price.
INMD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
NASDAQ:INMD opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. InMode has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $92.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $4,145,000. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.