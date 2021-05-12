InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.83% from the company’s current price.

INMD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. InMode has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 823.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 66,249 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $4,145,000. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

