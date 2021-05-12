ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

