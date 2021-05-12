Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,946. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $266.61 million, a P/E ratio of 199.37 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

