Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.34.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.