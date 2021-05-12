Inex Project Price Up 1,049.3% This Week (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 1,344.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Inex Project has traded up 1,049.3% against the US dollar. One Inex Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inex Project has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $17.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00647619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $661.37 or 0.01151251 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

