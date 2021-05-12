IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Holdings Boosted by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

