Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.05

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.05 and traded as high as $44.99. Independence shares last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 3,372 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Independence alerts:

The company has a market cap of $634.44 million, a P/E ratio of 155.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $119.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Independence by 46.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independence by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Independence by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.