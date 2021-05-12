Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Inari Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Inari Medical stock traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.06. 809,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,587. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $633,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,821.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $29,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,789,930.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.