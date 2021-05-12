IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) vs. IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Critical Analysis

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) and IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMV has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.8% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of IMV shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IVERIC bio and IMV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 IMV 0 3 4 0 2.57

IVERIC bio currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. IMV has a consensus target price of $8.54, suggesting a potential upside of 221.12%. Given IMV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IMV is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Profitability

This table compares IVERIC bio and IMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -45.42% -41.94% IMV -9,661.54% -180.04% -91.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IVERIC bio and IMV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$58.86 million ($1.39) -4.58 IMV $430,000.00 418.86 -$20.62 million ($0.41) -6.49

IMV has higher revenue and earnings than IVERIC bio. IMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IVERIC bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IMV beats IVERIC bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It is also developing STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10) and autosomal recessive stargardt disease (STGD1); IC-500, a high temperature requirement A serine peptidase 1 protein inhibitors for the treatment of GA and other age-related retinal diseases; IC-100 for the treatment of rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and IC-200 for the treatment of IRDs associated with mutations in the BEST1 gene. In addition, the company develops OPH2001 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial of various doses of Zimura monotherapy for the treatment of GA; OPH2000, which has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial of various doses of Zimura administered in combination with Lucentis for the treatment of wet AMD; OPH2007 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of wet AMD; and OPH2002, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy. Its discovery and research programs include miniCEP290 program for LCA10; miniABCA4 Program for STGD1; and miniUSH2A Program for usher syndrome type 2A-Related IRDs. The company was formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation and changed its name to IVERIC bio, Inc. in April 2019. IVERIC bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma. It is also developing DPX-COVID-19, a second-generation vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus strain A, as well as DPX-SurMAGE for the treatment of bladder cancer and DPX-BRAF to treat melanoma patients. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

