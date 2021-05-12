Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Down 10.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) were down 10.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $46.12 and last traded at $46.25. Approximately 6,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 327,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Specifically, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,190. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

