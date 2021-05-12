Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Up 97,627.3%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s share price shot up 97,627.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $12.90. 787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,622,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

