IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IMARA stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,509. IMARA has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

IMRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of IMARA from $59.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IMARA from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

