Ignition (IC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,837.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 71.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 42.7% against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $232,838.77 and $1,837.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,406.86 or 1.00545039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00224571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003919 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,427,786 coins and its circulating supply is 1,414,613 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.