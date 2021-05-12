IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.0% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $7,253,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 272,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,962 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000.

IJAN stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.