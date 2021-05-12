IFP Advisors Inc Sells 33 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $455.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.13 and a 200-day moving average of $411.06. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

