IFP Advisors Inc Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,144.1% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 94,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $10,751,000.

PDEC opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13.

