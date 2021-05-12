IFP Advisors Inc Has $676,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,058 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,072,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $142.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

