IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,317 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

