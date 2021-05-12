IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,791,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

