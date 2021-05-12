Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 25,304 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 112.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,329 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,109 shares of company stock valued at $80,379,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $16.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.39. The stock had a trading volume of 78,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of -107.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

