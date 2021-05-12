Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $87.79. 526,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,598,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average is $124.37. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,311.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

