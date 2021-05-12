Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 283,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks stock traded down $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. 328,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,601. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.