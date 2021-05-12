Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU stock traded down $10.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.50. 92,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,752 shares of company stock worth $6,668,589. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

