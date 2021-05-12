Ieq Capital LLC Has $26.55 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.2% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 24,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal stock traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.13. 263,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,272. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.