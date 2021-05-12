Ian T. Bothwell Sells 205,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $55,350.00.
Shares of BPSR stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.63.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
