HyreCar (HYRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HYRE opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.97. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

