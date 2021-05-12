Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $9,857.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00083966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.90 or 0.01021142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00110331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

