HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. HyperAlloy has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $2.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HyperAlloy has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperAlloy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00553528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00250461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.01205940 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00034127 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperAlloy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperAlloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperAlloy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.