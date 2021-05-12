Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.25.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$30.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$24.64 and a twelve month high of C$31.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.18.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.