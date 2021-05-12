Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.
H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.25.
Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$30.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$24.64 and a twelve month high of C$31.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.18.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
