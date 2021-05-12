Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGMO stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

