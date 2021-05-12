Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $955,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average of $142.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

