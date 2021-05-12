Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $402,000 Investment in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $217.23 million, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AEYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock worth $1,897,650 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

