Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,400 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAP shares. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.