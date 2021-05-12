Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 64,800 Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Casa Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862,338 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casa Systems stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.60 million, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

