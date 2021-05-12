Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

