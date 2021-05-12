Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Raised to $229.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target increased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $193.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
HII has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.40.
Shares of HII stock opened at $214.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $223.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
