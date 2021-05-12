Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) PT Raised to $229.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target increased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $193.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HII has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.40.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII stock opened at $214.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $223.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.