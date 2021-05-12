Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$13.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a C$13.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

HBM stock traded down C$0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,206. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

