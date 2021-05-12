Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

