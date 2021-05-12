HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $560.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS stock opened at $495.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.60. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.73 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 64.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,200,000 after buying an additional 134,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 41.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,961,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.