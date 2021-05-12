HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 432.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 405.37. The company has a market cap of £89.87 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

