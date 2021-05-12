Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given New GBX 910 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 910 ($11.89) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWDN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 775.80 ($10.14).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 784.40 ($10.25) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 776.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 707.91. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 827 ($10.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 18.20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

