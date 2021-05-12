Howard Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,001 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

MSFT stock opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

