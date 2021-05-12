Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 9,001 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 213,048 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.

